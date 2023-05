The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated for former North Fork resident Florence Volinski at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 6, at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery, adjacent to the church.

Ms. Volinski died Jan. 29, 2023, at age 99.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is assisting the family.