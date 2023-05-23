Joan Cassidy Corie of Northport died on April 15, 2023, at 90 years of age.

She was the beloved wife of the late Donald; loving mother of Stephen Corie, Beth Corie Struthers and her husband, Sam, Jennifer Corie Counselman and her husband, Brian, and the late Margaret Corie Darby; cherished grandmother of Morgan, McCormick and Catherine; dear sister of the late Owen Cassidy, the late Tom Cassidy and the late Ellen Cassidy. She was also loved by many nieces and nephews.

Joan was born in 1933 in Greenport to Herbert and Catherine Cassidy. She graduated from Southold High School with the class of 1950 and went on to get her teaching degree at SUNY/New Paltz. She landed her teaching career in the Northport School District, where she met her husband, Don. She was one of the original teachers at Dickinson Avenue School in the 1950s.

Joan enjoyed many hobbies: basket weaving, chair caning, knitting and Model A’s. Her legacy was being a championship girls soccer coach for the Northport Snappers, capturing numerous titles throughout the northeast.

This is a paid notice.