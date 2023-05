John Giannaris of Greenport died May 21, 2023. He was 86.

The family will receive visitors Monday, April 15, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. A funeral Mass will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 16, at Transfiguration of Christ Greek Orthodox Church in Mattituck, with Father Andrew Cadieux officiating.