John Rowan

John Rowan, a longtime resident of New Hyde Park and Southold, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on May 10, 2023, after a long illness.

John was born on June 29, 1942, to Anne “Nancy” and James Rowan in the Yorkville section of the Upper East Side. He graduated Xavier High School in 1960 and later graduated St. John’s University, where he received a bachelor’s degree. John served in the U.S. Army for two years and was stationed in Fort Eustis, Va. On Oct. 23, 1966, he married the love of his life, Grace. They would have celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary this year.

He was a loving father to three children, Catherine Anne, John Michael and Aileen Marie. He was a wonderful father in-law to Pat, Joe and Susan. His seven grandchildren, Liam, Kaila, Conor, Delaney, Jack, Aidan and Devin, were the light of his life. He loved to tell anyone who would listen about each of them and how proud he was of them.

He was a loving brother to his sister, Anne, and her husband, Jack Caslin, and a proud uncle to his nephew, Christopher.

John was on the NYPD for 22 years, rising to the rank of sergeant. After retiring from the NYPD, he worked as vice president of security for American Express and Smith Barney. John proudly spoke of his days with the NYPD and loved talking “the job” with his son, John Michael, who followed in his footsteps and is currently the chief of detectives for Suffolk County Police Department. He proudly attended every promotion ceremony for his son and took many photos so he could share every moment with anyone who would listen.

As a consummate storyteller, John made friends everywhere he went. He passed on his gift of gab to his daughter Catherine Anne and a few of his grandchildren. His daughter Aileen Marie carries on his love for bringing the family together and keeping traditions alive. Grace and John were avid dancers and enjoyed meeting friends at the Osprey’s Dominion winery near their home in Southold. They loved their winter trips to Pelican Bay in Naples, Fla., where they made lifelong friends. In addition, many a weekend was spent dancing the night away at the Irish American Society in Mineola, where they were active members.

John will be missed by all and the family has asked that in lieu of flowers that a donation be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, a cause close to his heart.

