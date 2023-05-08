Joseph A. Conway Sr. of Southold, a former chief of department for Southold Town Police and ex-chief of Southold Fire Department, died May 5, 2023. He was 84.

The family will receive visitors Monday, May 8, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 9, at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, with Father John Barrett officiating. Interment will follow at St. Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery with U.S. Navy honors.