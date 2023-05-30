Kenneth W. ‘Ken’ McDonald

Kenneth W. “Ken” McDonald of East Marion, N.Y., formerly of Mamaroneck, N.Y., passed away peacefully Friday, May 26, 2023. He was 87 years old.

Ken was born March 20, 1936, to William and Dolly McDonald and raised in Mamaroneck. Ken was a mechanic in the United States Air Force; he was also a captain for Eastern Airlines up until retirement. He moved to East Marion, Long Island, in 1999, and became the captain of the local ferry, a job he adored.

Ken was very active in the community. He loved to sail and to have coffee every morning with his close friends (The Coffee Gang). There is not a dog in the town that did not know Ken; he always had treats for all of them in his pockets.

He is survived by his wife, Paulette; his sister, Gail; his daughter, Jane; and his two grandchildren, Peter and Christina.

To honor his life, a memorial gathering will take place Wednesday, May 31, from noon to 4 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project.

