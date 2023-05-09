Marie Louise Pizzarelli of Greenport died May 8, 2023, at Stony Brook University Hospital. She was 86. Ms. Pizzarelli was a 15-year resident of Peconic Landing.

Born April 4, 1937, in Rosedale, N.Y., she was the daughter of Joseph and Anna D’Onfrio Gioscia. She attended Mount Saint Mary College for one year and then married Peter D. Pizzarelli on June 30, 1956, in Garden City. Peter and Marie lived in Head of the Harbor for many years as they raised their four children. In 1980, they moved full-time to the beach in Peconic, where they enjoyed many beautiful years together before Peter’s death in 1996. Their home was frequently the gathering spot for friends and family — often hosting clam bakes, Fourth of July parties, and other celebrations.

Marie enjoyed reading, spending time with family and friends, playing cards, mahjong and bingo. She was also fond of participating in the Peconic Landing dramatic productions and volunteering at the Opportunity Shop in Greenport. She is remembered for her quiet and thoughtful friendship and love for all.

She was predeceased by her husband, Peter; her parents; and her brother Victor Gioscia.

She is survived by her children and their families: daughter Linda Pizzarelli-Hillman (Mitchell Hillman) of Carle Place; Peter Pizzarelli Jr. of Charleston, S.C.; daughter Donna Forsberg and her children, Mathew (Meredith) Forsberg, Thomas Forsberg and Christopher Forsberg, all of Cold Spring Harbor; and son Joseph (Elaine) Pizzarelli and their children, Christian Pizzarelli and Huntley Pizzarelli, all of Darien, Conn.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, May 11, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. A funeral Mass will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, May 12, at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport, with Father Frank Pizzarelli officiating. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Hope House Ministries in Port Jefferson.

