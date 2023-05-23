Mass set for ‘Sonny’ Miller

A memorial Mass for Joseph Thomas “Sonny” Miller of Peconic Landing in Greenport, formerly of Southold and North Babylon, N.Y., will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 2, at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport, with Father Peter Narkiewicz officiating.

Mr. Miller died March 19, 2020. He was 93.

Memorial donations may be made to North Fork Parish Outreach, P.O. Box 584, Greenport, NY 11944; East End Hospice, P.O. Box 1048, Westhampton Beach, NY 11978 (eeh.org/ways-to-give/donate); or Riverhead Salvation Army at give.salvationarmy.org.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is assisting the family.