Peter B. Stevens of Southold passed away peacefully on May 17, 2023, at Stony Brook University Hospital after a brief illness.

Peter was born Oct. 21, 1935, to Dr. and Mrs. C.C. Stevens and grew up in Roslyn, N.Y. He moved to the North Fork in the early ’60s to open an art gallery in Southold. He worked for years as a professional photographer for the local newspapers, weddings and for Bob Berks, documenting the work on his monuments, but Peter will best be remembered as “The Book Scout,” sitting outside his Greenport used-book store.

Peter is survived by his wife, Marjory (Moffat) Stevens, as well as his two sons, Aaron (Sunshine Bishop) of Burlington, Wash., and Matthew (Dacia Faison-Roe) of Stuyvesant, N.Y., and their mother, Ellen Neff of Greenport. He was grandfather to Hunter, ZannaSue and Kadin Stevens. Peter was predeceased by his parents, sister Marilyn Stevens and his granddaughter Winter Stevens.

A private celebration of Peter’s life will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to the Friends of the Southold Free Library.

This is a paid notice.