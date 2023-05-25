Real Estate Transfers: May 25, 2023
Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated April 7, 2023.
AQUEBOGUE (11931)
• Suckin’wind Capital LLC to Charles & Susan Bruschi, 58 Heritage Lane (600-86-2-5.013) (R) $1,248,000
BAITING HOLLOW (11933)
• Charlotte Vangsgaard & Tomas Christensen to Alex Detrick & Cleo Le-Tan, 2715 Roanoke Avenue (600-15-1-2.002) (R) $1,375,000
CALVERTON (11933)
• 60 Kay LLC to Calverton Homes LLC, 60 Kay Road (600-115.01-1-62) (R) $305,000
CUTCHOGUE (11935)
• Barbara Herrmann to Ioannis & Mary Zoumas, 13105 New Suffolk Avenue (1000-116-2-14) (V) $600,000
GREENPORT (11944)
• ANVK NY Holdings LLC to 326 Front Street Properties LLC, 202 Front Street (1001-4-8-30) (C) $6,360,000
• Colin Van Tuyl to Isaac & Stephanie Israel, 75920 Main Road (1000-48-1-13) (R) $999,000
• Thomas & Nancy Spurge to Keith Garret, 633 3rd Street (1001-2-4-10.001) (R) $700,000
• William Einsel & Noel Rapisarda to Silver Sands Holdings II LLC, 1095 Shore Road (1000-47-2-23) (R) $575,000
• David Glaser to Divine Homes LLC, 2nd Street (1001-4-2-35.003) (V) $495,000
JAMESPORT (11947)
• William F Andes (Referee) Jill & Philip Orlando (Defendants) to 94 Morningside LLC, 94 Morningside Avenue (600-89-1-15) (R) $1,495,000
• Anthony & Vivian Lanciano to Anthony & Julia Scalise, Pier Avenue (600-8-2-12.010) (V) $560,000
LAUREL (11948)
• AHS Family Properties LLC to 397 Laurel Lane LLC, 397 Laurel Lane (600-48-3-22) (V) $979,805
• AHS Family Properties LLC to 397 Laurel Lane LLC, 357 Laurel Lane (600-48-3-23.001) (C) $70,194
RIVERHEAD (11901)
• FKA 317 Properties LLC to DCO QOZB 1309 OCR LLC, 1309 Old Country Road (600-122-2-2.001) (C) $4,000,000
• Peter Price to Jose Maldonado & Lesli Velasquez, 778 Gregory Place (600-102-1-12) (R) $567,000
• Estate of Audrey Bartlette to Tomas Giron & Lusvy Pineda, 18 Booker Drive (600-84-3-17) (R) $525,000
• Sondra Gronlund Trust to Josephine & Larry Moffet, 9 Summerfield Lane South (600-45.01-1-9) (R) $475,000
• Sean Morrison to Jack Fitzpatrick, 83 Linda Lane East (600-15-3-22) (V) $290,000
• Peter R McGreevy (Referee) Robert Ayres (Defendant) to FSHM Properties LLC, 48 Fanning Street (600-120-1-9.001) (R) $250,000
SOUTHOLD (11971)
• Carolyn Schill to Romeo Tirone & Elizabeth Seefried, 280 Lakeside Drive North (1000-90-3-2) (V) $500,000
WADING RIVER (11792)
• Maria Murphy to Arthur Dobelis & Dana Cernicohliaro, 64 Lewin Drive (600-27-1-5) (R) $865,000
(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)