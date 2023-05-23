Richard H. Morse

Richard H. Morse of Eastport, N.Y., and former longtime resident of Jamesport, N.Y., and the North Fork, died on Friday, May 19, 2023. He was 77 years old.

Richard was born July 27, 1945, in San Francisco, Calif., to Dorothy (Howell) and Louis Morse. He was one of four children. After high school, he attended Adelphi University, where he attained his master’s degree in social work. In his professional career, Richard worked as an administrator for the Department of Social Services and as a professor for Suffolk County Community College.

Predeceased by his partner, Andrea Spilka, Richard is survived by his children, Bianca Morse of Riverhead, N.Y., and Damon Morse of Sound Beach, N.Y.; grandchildren Lucas Morse, Madison Morse, Chelsea Harvey, Courtney Wilder and Caleb Kreidler; and siblings Willard Morse of Aquebogue, N.Y., Andrew Morse of Connecticut and Louise Blackburn of Peconic, N.Y.

The family will receive visitors at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold on Saturday, June 3, from 3 to 5 p.m. , during which a eulogy service will also be conducted.

