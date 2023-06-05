Arthur Foster

Arthur Foster, a 60-year resident of Southold Town, died on June 4, 2023. He was 80 years old.

Born March 29, 1943, he graduated from Greenport High School and joined the U.S. Army, where he spent three years in Vietnam. Returning home, he started his own business, Artco Drainage, which he worked at until he retired in 2000. He served for years as a Trustee on the Southold Town Board.

After retiring, he moved to Florida to “The Great Outdoors,” an RV and golf community. He served on that board for six years. He enjoyed golfing and traveling all over the USA in his motor home with his wife, Lynn. He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Lynn (Manaril) Foster; his son, Tom Foster; daughter, Kelly Foster; his stepchildren, Michael Manaril, Lisa Jackson, and David Manaril; brothers Michael Capuano and Jeffrey Foster; and 11 grandchildren.

He will be interred at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery in Mims, Fla.

