Charlie Gackenheimer

By The Suffolk Times

Charlie Gackenheimer, 74, of Cutchogue, N.Y., passed away on June 24, 2023.

He was born on March 1, 1949, in Queens, N.Y., to his parents. Charlie was a happy, caring and funny person with a quick wit, and he was also an awesome harmonica player.

He is survived by his wife, Jane; his sister, Sue; and his nephew, Chuck. 

Charlie attended Adelphi University for higher education.

Charlie’s career included being a painter, handyman and general contractor. He was skilled at his work and took great pride in everything he did. Charlie’s hobbies included boating, music and anything fun!

A service will be held on Thursday, July 6, from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. 

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to North Fork Animal Welfare League (nfawl.org).

Charlie will be missed by all who knew him.

