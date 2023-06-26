Charlie Gackenheimer

Charlie Gackenheimer, 74, of Cutchogue, N.Y., passed away on June 24, 2023.

He was born on March 1, 1949, in Queens, N.Y., to his parents. Charlie was a happy, caring and funny person with a quick wit, and he was also an awesome harmonica player.

He is survived by his wife, Jane; his sister, Sue; and his nephew, Chuck.

Charlie attended Adelphi University for higher education.

Charlie’s career included being a painter, handyman and general contractor. He was skilled at his work and took great pride in everything he did. Charlie’s hobbies included boating, music and anything fun!

A service will be held on Thursday, July 6, from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to North Fork Animal Welfare League (nfawl.org).

Charlie will be missed by all who knew him.

