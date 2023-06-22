Daily Update: Good Samaritan honored with liberty medal; Town Hall Notes

Here are the headlines for Friday, June 23, 2023.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Good Samaritan honored with Liberty Medal after helping carjacking victim

Town Hall Notes: Town cracks down on short-term rentals; board seats seven on BESS task force

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead stabbing victim identified; ‘A callous disregard for human life’

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island American Legion Auxiliary inducts new members

Meet the Shelter Island High School Class of 2023

NORTHFORKER

A week full of North Fork Food Trucks

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the week of June 23

SOUTHFORKER

Southside Sips: Flora’s Greenhouse cocktail

WHB’s One Trick Pony is no single-shot deal

WEATHER

It will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and a high near 73 degrees today, according to the National Weather Service. It will be cloudy tonight with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms and a low around 67 degrees.

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

