Daily Update: Greenport eatery shut down three times last week; Father Joe retires

Here are the headlines for Monday, June 12, 2023.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

‘Serving the Hamptons’ restaurateur’s new Greenport eatery shut down three times last week

After 16 years at Sacred Heart, Father Joe retires

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

County officials brief seniors on cybercrime, phone scams and how to guard against ID theft

Carpentry classes coming to Mattituck High School

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Safety crackdown on commercial vehicles by Shelter Island Police and NY State Police departments

UPDATE: Man helicoptered to Stony Brook with injuries after bike accident is identified

NORTHFORKER

The Strawberry Festival is back for five days of fun

Rooted in education: How school gardens cultivate a connection to food and agriculture

SOUTHFORKER

A Man for All Seasons

Invest in your wellness! 11 Hamptons fitness studios & spas to sign up for this summer

WEATHER

There is a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms today, it will be mostly cloudy with high temperature near 74 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There is a 90% chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight with a low around 60 degrees.

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.