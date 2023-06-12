Daily Update: Greenport eatery shut down three times last week; Father Joe retires
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
‘Serving the Hamptons’ restaurateur’s new Greenport eatery shut down three times last week
After 16 years at Sacred Heart, Father Joe retires
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
County officials brief seniors on cybercrime, phone scams and how to guard against ID theft
Carpentry classes coming to Mattituck High School
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Safety crackdown on commercial vehicles by Shelter Island Police and NY State Police departments
UPDATE: Man helicoptered to Stony Brook with injuries after bike accident is identified
NORTHFORKER
The Strawberry Festival is back for five days of fun
Rooted in education: How school gardens cultivate a connection to food and agriculture
SOUTHFORKER
Invest in your wellness! 11 Hamptons fitness studios & spas to sign up for this summer
WEATHER
There is a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms today, it will be mostly cloudy with high temperature near 74 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There is a 90% chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight with a low around 60 degrees.
