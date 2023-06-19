Daily Update: Juneteenth: Freedom and history celebrated in Greenport; Mattituck Girl Scout earns silver award

Clinton Memorial African Methodist Episcopal Zion church’s celebration of Juneteenth on Saturday morning in Greenport. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

Here are the headlines for Monday, June 19, 2023.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Juneteenth: Freedom and history are celebrated on Third Street in Greenport

Mattituck Girl Scout Payton McLean earns silver award with Jean Cochran Park project

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Guest Column: Juneteenth’s path to a national holiday

Police Blotter: Riverhead man arrested and charged with third-degree criminal mischief and third-degree attempted burglary

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island Reporter editorial: Juneteenth reminds us that freedom is everything

Sights from the Shelter Island 10K, 2023

NORTHFORKER

Get comfy! Macari’s got a new outdoor seating collab with Renee’s Mattituck

One Minute on the North Fork: Lavender by the Bay in Calverton

SOUTHFORKER

A Spirited Harvest: Sagaponack Farm Distillery releases its very first bourbon

Celebrate Juneteenth across the South Fork

WEATHER

It will be mostly sunny today with a high near 75 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will be mostly cloudy tonight with a low around 58 degrees.

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

