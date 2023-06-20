Daily Update: North Fork Athletes of the Year 2023

The 2023 North Fork Athletes of the Year. (Photos: Bill Landon/Robert O’Rourk)

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

North Fork Athletes of the Year 2023

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Peconic Land Trust expanding trail network into Riverhead

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island Town committees rally to support clean water: Forum under library tent offers reality check

In-classroom boater safety courses for June and July

NORTHFORKER

The best thing I ate this month: Smoked duck carbonara from Digger’s Ales N’ Eats

North Fork Dream Home: Live your Disney dreams with this one-of-a-kind wonderland

SOUTHFORKER

Sag Harbor’s restaurant scene includes more diverse dining options

Step inside, the shopping’s fine

WEATHER

It will be mostly sunny today with a high near 70 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will be mostly cloudy tonight with a low around 57 degrees.