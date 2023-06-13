Daily Update: North Fork high schools shine at Teeny Awards; Carpentry classes coming to Mattituck High School
Here are the headlines for Tuesday, June 13, 2023.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
North Fork high schools break a leg at Teeny Awards
Carpentry classes coming to Mattituck H.S. underscore demand for trade-focused education
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead mushroom farm combines art and produce
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Nicholas Morehead honored by town and county
History at Shelter Island’s Goat Hill, part II
NORTHFORKER
First Look: Hotel Moraine is Greenport’s newest seaside destination
North Fork Dream Home: Step back in time at this whimsical Greenport Victorian
SOUTHFORKER
Sag Harbor Kitchen opens this week!
The little station that could: I want my LTV!
WEATHER
It will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming sunny with a high temperature near 78 degrees today, according to the National Weather Service. Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 58 degrees.
