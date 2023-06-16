Daily Update: North Fork Ospreys gear up for another season; Editorial: Juneteenth reminds us freedom is everything
Here are the headlines for Friday, June 16, 2023.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
North Fork Ospreys gear up for another season of Hamptons Collegiate Baseball
Editorial: Juneteenth reminds us freedom is everything
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Greenport High School grad Franklin Mastrangelo wins $10k ‘rising star’ endowment
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Dering Harbor Board eyes parking rule: South Street change under consideration
Family, the 10K, and a house on Shelter Island: Island race dedicated to former Race Director James Richardson
NORTHFORKER
Northforker Eats: Our top picks from Chenza’s Twisted Tacos
North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the week of June 16
SOUTHFORKER
Southside Sips: The J’ackquiri
Artist Emily Larsen and the spaces in between
WEATHER
It will be mostly sunny today with a high near 80 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There is an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight with a low around 59 degrees.
