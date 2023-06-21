Daily Update: Photos: New queen at Strawberry festival; History is honored at Cutchogue Village Green
Here are the headlines for Wednesday, June 21, 2023.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Photos: New queen chosen at Mattituck Strawberry Festival; Champion emerges at shortcake eating contest
History is honored and reimagined on the Cutchogue Village Green
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Vote on Riverhead Ciderhouse delayed
Cyanobacteria found in South Merritts Pond
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Island Police Department blotter: June 21, 2023
Jenifer’s Journal: Spiritual Syntax
NORTHFORKER
LGBTQ+ community members reflect on what Pride means to them
The best thing I ate this month: Smoked duck carbonara from Digger’s Ales N’ Eats
SOUTHFORKER
Sag Harbor’s restaurant scene includes more diverse dining options
Cook This Now! Eataly’s spaghetti alle vongole with local littlenecks
WEATHER
It will be partly sunny today with a high near 69 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will be mostly cloudy tonight with a low around 58 degrees.
