Daily Update: Remembering the loving couple killed in Greenport crash; Real Estate Transfers

Here are the headlines for Thursday, June 22, 2023.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Remembering the loving couple killed in Greenport motorcycle crash

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Questions raised about January fire rescue

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island Bucks open at Fiske Field with big comeback win: Put 14 runs on the board against Clippers.

NORTHFORKER

Peconic Bay Scallops are a legacy at risk

Cars, coffee and more are coming to Brick Cove

SOUTHFORKER

Inside Southforker’s Taste of WHB & more

South Forkers switch into summertime season this weekend

WEATHER

There will be showers today with a high near 64 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There is a 60% chance of showers tonight with a low around 63 degrees.

