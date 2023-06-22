Daily Update

Daily Update: Remembering the loving couple killed in Greenport crash; Real Estate Transfers

By The Suffolk Times

Lorraine Haeg and Anthony Gallo (seated together, left) celebrate the birthday of Ms. Haeg’s daughter, Kim, with friends and family two years ago. (Credit: courtesy photo)

Here are the headlines for Thursday, June 22, 2023.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Remembering the loving couple killed in Greenport motorcycle crash

Real Estate Transfers: June 22, 2023

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Questions raised about January fire rescue

Real Estate Transfers: June 22, 2023

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island Bucks open at Fiske Field with big comeback win: Put 14 runs on the board against Clippers.

Shelter Island Reporter real estate transfers: June 22, 2023

NORTHFORKER

Peconic Bay Scallops are a legacy at risk

Cars, coffee and more are coming to Brick Cove

SOUTHFORKER

Inside Southforker’s Taste of WHB & more

South Forkers switch into summertime season this weekend

WEATHER

There will be showers today with a high near 64 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There is a 60% chance of showers tonight with a low around 63 degrees.

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

