Daily Update: Southold Town judge lifts injunction on Greenport eatery; Real Estate transfers
Here are the headlines for Thursday, June 15, 2023.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Southold Town judge lifts preliminary injunction that shuttered new Greenport eatery
Real Estate transfers: June 15, 2023
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Security guard saves Riverhead Middle School student from choking
Real Estate transfers: June 15, 2023
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Greenport to host the Nao Trinidad, a replica of one of Ferdinand Magellan’s ships
Shelter Island Reporter real estate transfers: June 15, 2023
NORTHFORKER
Homeopathic Healing at Sweet Woodland Farm
Stories from the Garden: Sowing and Growing
SOUTHFORKER
Run, walk and dance into this active, art-packed weekend
This Saturday night, the place to be is Taste of WHB!
WEATHER
It will be mostly sunny today with a high near 76 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low around 60 degrees.
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
