Daily Update: Town Board weighs short-term rental rules; A free toy lending library supports early childhood development

Occupational Therapists, Alana Fernandes (from left) Ashliane Vazquez, Francesca Prainito and Mahorr Levi at the free toy lending library they helped set up at Greenport’s Floyd Memorial Library. (Credit:Courtesy Photo)

Here are the headlines for Friday, June 30, 2023.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Southold Town Board weighs new short-term rental rules

A new free toy lending library for children out of Floyd Memorial Library supports early childhood development

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Controversy continues to swirl around Polish Town fire rescue

Suffolk sheriff announces summerlong crackdown on drunk driving

Sides split on huge Main Street apartment plan

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

When is food medicine? CAST partners with hospital

Menantic Yacht Club: Sailors were ready — wind was not

NORTHFORKER

10 things to do on the North Fork in July

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the week of June 30

SOUTHFORKER

Southside Sips: Rita Cantina’s Watermelon Margarita

Dream Day: Stop, drop in & stroll around Sag Harbor

WEATHER

There will be widespread haze today, it will be mostly sunny with a high near 80 degrees today, according to the National Weather Service. It will be partly cloudy tonight with a low around 62 degrees.

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

