Daily Update: When is food medicine ? Mattituck Cinemas to host live music

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Mattituck Cinemas to host live music this summer
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Guest Column: GOP candidates Stark, Williams in their own words
Eroding bluff becomes an outdoor classroom
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Islander honored among women artists: Roz Dimon’s ‘Eleanor Roosevelt’ work cited
Aids for failing eyesight could be coming: New devices demonstrated for Island seniors
NORTHFORKER
North Fork Dream Home: Transport your guests to the French countryside with this charming Southold home
SOUTHFORKER
WACH’s first annual summer party hits the Hamptons next month
Tote Taxi can help keep tabs on your bags this summer in Montauk
WEATHER
There will be scattered showers and thunderstorms today, it will be mostly cloudy and a high near 77 degrees today, according to the National Weather Service. It will be mostly cloudy tonight with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms and a low around 65 degrees.
