Daily Update: Zach Erdem’s new Greenport eatery shut down over code violations; Enclaves hotel proposal inches ahead

Here are the headlines for Friday, June 9, 2023.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
‘Serving the Hamptons’ restaurateur’s new Greenport boite shut down over code violations, alleged illegal liquor sales
Enclaves hotel proposal inches ahead
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Mattituck resident Edward Rittberg is new command chief of 106th rescue wing
Few spots for cannabis shops in Riverhead; regulations called “too strict”
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Island Greener Gardens: Raising butterflies
Biker airlifted to Stony Brook with injuries after accident
NORTHFORKER
North Fork Open Houses: 10 listing for the week of June 9
SOUTHFORKER
Southside Sips: Talya’s Lemóni Drop
Objects and things meet art and design at LongHouse Reserve
WEATHER
There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms today, it will be mostly cloudy with high temperature near 70 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight, it will remain mostly cloudy with a low around 54 degrees.
