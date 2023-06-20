Henry Myslborski of Greenport died June 18, 2023 at San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Greenport. He was 86.

He was born in Greenport April 4, 1937, to Bruno and Lillian (Rempe) Mysliborski.

He graduated from Greenport High School in 1955 and served in the U.S. Navy from 1955 to 1959.

Henry worked for Grumman Aerospace in Calverton for 33 years, receiving numerous awards for working on special projects while there. He was also a 65-year member of Greenport Fire Department.

He enjoyed fishing and making bucktails, racecar driving — he raced at Riverhead Raceway and was a NASCAR fan — and making hot relish and smoked salmon and kielbasa.

Predeceased by his daughter, Karen Mysliborski, in 1996, he is survived by his wife, Carole, of Greenport; his children, Andrew Myslborski of Southold and Linda Mysliborski of Greenport; and his grandson, Scott Ferguson of Greenport.

The family will receive visitors Sunday, June 25, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport, where a firematic service will take place at 5 p.m. A funeral Mass will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, June 26, at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

