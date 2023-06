Jean G. Dunkirk of Greenport died May 30, 2023. She was 96.

The family will receive visitors Monday, June 5, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. A funeral service, officiated by Pastor Ken Bohler, will take place Tuesday, June 6, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.