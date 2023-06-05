Cutchogue resident Lois McGowan died at home June 5, 2023. She was 88.

Lois McGowan of Southold died at her home there on June 5, 2023. She was 88 years old.

Lois was married to Andrew McGowan, M.D., for 61 years, until his death in 2020. She is survived by her children, Jackie (Eamonn Bowles), Andrew and Michael (Lauren); her grandchildren, Laura, Christine and Claire Bowles, and Andrew, Christopher, Jane and Jack McGowan; a great-granddaughter, Valeria Flores; Donald Gallagher, Dana Tarasevicius, and many friends and relatives.

Lois was born in Queens to Dorothy and Jack Meaney, and grew up in Hollis and Garden City as a member of a large and loving extended family. She was a loyal graduate and supporter of The Mary Louis Academy and Adelphi University.

Smart, fun, accomplished, energetic and beautiful, Lois was a social worker, elementary teacher, interior decorator and medical office manager. Her love, strength and generosity helped many friends, relatives and strangers through difficult times. With her husband, Andy, she traveled on a medical mission to Africa and funded the construction of a residence for visiting doctors at St. Mary’s Hospital in Nairobi.

Lois had the great, good fortune to be taken care of by Danute Roketiene for the past six years.

In lieu of flowers, she would have so appreciated donations to Long Island Cares, Harry Chapin Food Bank (licares.org).

The family will receive friends Thursday, June 8, from 3 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, June 9, at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue, with Father Ryszard Ficek officiating, followed by interment at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery.

