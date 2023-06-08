Real Estate Transfers: June 8, 2023

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated April 21, 2023.

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Julie Vasady-Kovacs to Petra II LLC, 5405 Pequash Avenue (1000-110-4-8) (R) $740,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• PB East LLC to Stephane Segouin, 310 The Strand (1000-21-5-5) (R) $1,600,000

• Maria Fasulo & Laurie Olson to Michael & Donna Lupia, 2820 Shipyard Lane Unit 2C2 (1000-38.02-1-20) (R) $855,000

FISHERS ISLAND (06390)

• Lucie Turrentine to Martha Torrance, 468 Sterling Street (1000-10-9-5.001) (R) $175,500

GREENPORT (11944)

• Muriel Baldwin Trust to Janet Baldwin, 1045 Island View Lane (1000-57-2-21) (R) $642,000

• Linda Mannino to ANVK NY Holdings LLC, 68320 Main Road (1000-53-2-2) (C) $575,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Jean & John O’Donnell to Daniel Tieman & Jennifer Beshel, 1379 Peconic Bay Blvd (600-70-2-39) (R) $875,000

• October Real Estate Holdings LLC to Allison Bonelli, 963 Peconic Bay Blvd (600-90-2-45) (R) $855,000

LAUREL (11948)

• Ross Anderson to AMP Development LLC, 2000 Aldrich Lane (1000-125-1-2.019) (R) $785,000

PECONIC (11958)

• Barbara Engwiller & Kathryn McDonald to Alex Riccobono & Jennifer Vakiener, 365 Sound Avenue (1000-67-2-5) (R) $815,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• FKA 317 Properties LLC to Pontus DC Riverhead LLC, 1330 Old Country Road (600-108-1-10.001) (C) $19,750,000

• Donald & Rosemarie Abrew to Michael & Valentina Kennedy, 2102 Pebble Beach Path (600-64.01-1-30.001) (R) $500,000

• Mario & Myriam Garcia to Myriam Garcia, 919 Roanoke Avenue (600-107-2-20) (R) $50,000

SOUTH JAMESPORT (11970)

• Ivan Babic to Michael & Daniela Tavella, 100 Vista Court (600-94-1-3.009) (V) $286,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Brett Moskowitz & Perri Dorset to Alexander Badanes, 2275 Pine Neck Road (1000-70-5-50) (R) $962,000

• Robert & Susan Wood to Anna Thorsdottit & Franco Marinai, 46660 Route 25 (1000-75-3-4) (R) $755,000

• Mary Fabian to Anna Kougentakis, 395 Maier Place (1000-55-6-25) (R) $625,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Karl & Sharon Dichtl to Thomas & Ashley Puglia, 64 Cambridge Court (600-35-4-11) (R) $750,000

• Jane Celantano to Keith Savage & Jackelyn Sommers, 8 Sylvan Drive (600-52-1-27) (R) $440,000

• Bethany & Ricardo Lopez to Eligio Lopez, 30 Old Orchard Road (600-32-1-31) (R) $325,000

• Estate of Maria Adrian to Michelle Faro, 51 Shady Lane (600-33-6-9) (R) $285,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)