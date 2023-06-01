Real Estate

Real Estate Transfers: May 31, 2023

By The Suffolk Times

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated April 14, 2023.

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Kamal & Sabita Bherwani to James & Cecilia Komosinski, 3172 Sound Avenue (600-12-2-2.002) (R) $2,100,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Lizem Associates LLC to Global Signal Acquisitions IV LLC, Fresh Pond Avenue (600-78-2-1) (C) $50,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Estate of Michael Lademann to Jonathan & Geraldine Greenberg, 1625 Stillwater Avenue (1000-103-1-19.006) (R) $825,000 

• Antoinette Doroski Trust to Toni Sinning, 555 Beebe Drive (1000-97-7-13) (R) $500,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Scott Boger to Christopher Peterson & Keriann Barry, 850 East Gillette Drive (1000-38-3-9.003) (R) $1,555,000 

• Laura Brandeis & Neil Capobianco to Susan & Peter Dutton, 180 Summit Lane (1000-38-7-10.005) (R) $1,425,000

• Theodora Tsatsos Trust to Scott Boger, 850 East Gillette Drive (1000-38-3-9.003) (V) $529,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Debbie Socaris to Vrettos Tzannes & Chrisanthi Vrettos, 15 Landing Lane (1000-43-4-12) (V) $375,000 

MATTITUCK (11952)

• 7355 Main Road Corp to 7355 Route 25 LLC, 7355 Main Road (1000-122-6-33) (C) $535,000 

NEW SUFFOLK (11956)

• Michelle & Thomas McCloskey to Harvey & Gail Marchbein, Shari Marchbein, 15305 New Suffolk Avenue (1000-117-6-15) (R) $1,795,000 

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Mario Fuentes to Yan Yang & You Jiang, 620 Northville Turnpike (600-127-2-1) (R) $495,000 

• Nancy Camerer to Luis Suruy-Cubule, 558 North Howell Court (600-106-2-29) (R) $410,000

• Estate of Charles Harrison to 622 Church Lane LLC, 530 Corwin Street (600-127-2-36) (R) $399,000

• Dipika & Ravi Patel to Joseph & Susan Aiello, 78 Mulberry Commons (600-109.01-1-78) (R) $385,000

• Estate of Albert Mack to Albert Mack, 323 Doctors Path (600-65-4-18) (R) $50,000

SHELTER ISLAND HEIGHTS (11965)

• Thomas & Audrey Myers to William & Eileen Michael, 2 Bay Avenue (700-22-2-36) (R) $3,850,000 

• JDMRA LLC to Jadzia Zielinski, 34 Country Club Drive (700-1-2-29) (R) $2,600,000

SOUTH JAMESPORT (11970)

• Anthony Stinson to 210 S Jamesport Avenue LLC, 210 South Jamesport Avenue (600-91-2-2.003) (R) $750,000 

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Patricia O’Malley to 2425 Laurel Avenue LLC, 705 Laurel Avenue (1000-56-1-1) (V) $3,000,000 

• Siempre Trust to Alexandra Wagner, 640 Chestnut Road (1000-59-3-16.003) (R) $1,050,000

• Roberts Property Development LLC to James & Jill Dunn, 465 Mailer Court (1000-70-9-35) (R) $995,000

• 1305 Cedar LLC to Montauk Dunes LLC, 1305 Cedar Drive (1000-78-7-53) (R) $600,000

• Thomas Reese Trust to William Reimer & Shayann Walsberg, 50 Mill Creek Drive (1000-135-3-48.001)(R) $560,000

• Gekee & Thomas Wickham to Stephanie Merino-Romano, 615 Hummel Avenue (1000-63-2-19) (R) $500,000

• Larry Grafas to Arthur & Mary Smith, 285 Beach Road (1000-43-4-2) (V) $275,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Hermsdorf Family Trust to Laura Page-Greifinger, 18 Forest Lane (600-25-1-4) (R) $843,000

• Paul M DeChance (Referee) James Loo (Defendant) to US Bank, 1944 Wading River Manor Road (600-74-2-6.004) (R) $700,203

• Estate of Joseph DeMonte to Anthony Chiaramonte & Gianna Pino, 172 Deer Run (600-57-1-7.043) (R) $655,000

• Edmund Polera to Dante & Sireena Martinez, 5 18th Street (600-52-2-39) (R) $350,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

