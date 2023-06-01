Ruthie Martinez Love

Nov. 7, 1963 – May 5, 2023

Ruthie passed peacefully, surrounded by her family, after a long and courageous bout with cancer.

Originally from Miller Place, Ruthie moved out to Greenport in the mid-1990s. She began working for Tom McCarthy Real Estate soon after and had been office manager for 20-plus years.

Ruthie was loved by many people in the area and comes from a large family that loved her through the trying fight she so valiantly waged with the cancer that finally took her from us.

Ruthie is survived by her brother, Richie, and his wife, Robin; her sister Rhonda and her husband, Jimmy; her twin sister, Cynthia, and her husband, Dave; her seven nieces and nephews, Jade, Evan, Joseph, John, Danny, Dana and Richelle; and a very large and heartbroken family. She is also survived by many she considered family from McCarthy Real Estate, her neighbors and dear friends she made locally, her lifelong friends she grew up with in Miller Place and her puppy, Ruby.

Ruthie loved the bay, the Sound, the ocean and the sun.

She will be missed by all who knew her and will never be forgotten.

This is a paid notice.