Southold Blotter: A boat washed up on Plum island with dead body on it

A 63-year-old Greenport man told police June 7 that he was the victim of a phone scam. He reported that someone named “Danny Moreno” called to tell him he was a victim of fraud. The caller said the man’s account had been charged $400 and that he must send $1,600 to reverse the charge and receive his $400 back. The victim sent two $400 payments and one $800 payment before realizing this was a scam.

• A 59-year-old Southold woman told police Friday that she gave an unknown person her banking information during a phone call. When she realized the call was a scam, she contacted her bank immediately and her account was closed. On the same day, a 60-year-old Laurel woman told police an unknown person called her cellphone claiming to be a bank representative. She told police her credit card was then charged via a PayPal account. The woman is working with PayPal to be reimbursed.

• On Saturday, police were advised “of a boat that had washed up on Plum Island with a dead body on it.” Department supervisors determined that Suffolk County Homicide Unit was on call to handle such incidents and notified them. No other information was provided in the police report.

• Evelyn Kahn, 64, of Cutchogue was arrested Sunday after police responded to a crash on Route 25 in Cutchogue. A release says Ms. Kahn was operating an SUV that sustained two flat tires “and she continued driving, causing the tires to shred apart.” She then lost control of the vehicle and her car struck an embankment on the opposite side of the roadway and turned over, coming to a rest on its roof. She was found to be intoxicated and was placed under arrest.

• On Monday, police arrested Sean McKenna, 50, of Sag Harbor after his car was observed failing to maintain its lane of travel on Route 25 in Southold. He was found to be intoxicated and transported to headquarters to await arraignment.

• On June 5, an anonymous caller reported to police that she observed a “large bong being passed around in a vehicle traveling east on Sound Avenue” near Harbes Family Farm and Vineyard. Police canvassed the area but did not find the vehicle.

• On Tuesday, police arrested Christine Shelby, 60, of Greenport on charges she stole numerous plants on two occasions at a stand on Route 48 in Greenport. A report says she was given an appearance ticket to return to Southold Town Justice Court at a future date.

• Joseph Diamond, 40, of Southold was arrested Saturday after officers investigated a single-car crash on Route 48 in Mattituck and found him to be intoxicated. He was placed under arrest and transported to headquarters to await arraignment.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.