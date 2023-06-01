Venetia A. McKeighan, a 63-year resident of Southold, died May 23, 2023. She was 88.

Born May 10, 1935, in Greenport, she was the daughter of John H. Mullen and Kathleen Wingate Ireland Mullen.

She graduated from University of Miami with a bachelor’s degree in education.

Venetia served as director of the Southold Town Human Resource Center for many years. She was named The Suffolk Times’ Public Servant of the Year in 1988.

She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen M. Simpson (Rory) of Morgantown, W.V., and son, Michael J. McKeighan (Beth) of Bronxville, N.Y.; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport assisted the family.

