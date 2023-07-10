Allen C. Schwab died May 6, 2023. Allen was born on January 4, 1952, in Manhattan to Eleanor Regel Schwab and William L. Schwab. He grew up in Plandome Manor, N.Y., and from an early age, he loved nature and being outdoors.

He graduated from Paul D. Schreiber High School in Port Washington, N.Y., and later from Villanova University’s School of Business.

After college, Allen worked with his father in notion sales. He then spent the majority of his career as a technician at Verizon (and its predecessors) in Manhattan and retired in 2010 after 32 years with the company.

Allen had a great fondness for the North Fork of Long Island, having spent many summers there as a child. When he was 27, he and his brother purchased a bungalow in East Marion, N.Y. after Allen spotted the ad in a newspaper. Allen was happiest “out east.”

In his retirement, he stayed active by focusing on his hobbies, which included walking, golfing, following the Yankees, volunteering for the INN Soup Kitchen, and working part-time at the Great Neck Park District’s pool and ice rink for 12 years. At the rink, he drove the Zamboni with pride.

Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

He will be remembered for his kind heart, the twinkle in his blue eyes and his care for all people and places he encountered.

Allen’s survivors include his wife, Cheryl; his daughter, Madeleine; his brother, Richard (Sharon); his nephew, Taylor; and many friends from all chapters of his life.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, Sept. 23, at 2 p.m. at Unitarian Universalist Congregation at Shelter Rock, 48 Shelter Rock Road, Manhasset, NY 11030.

Contributions in Allen’s memory may be made to the Esophageal Cancer Action Network (ECAN) or the Mary Brennan INN Soup Kitchen.

