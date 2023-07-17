Brian G. Murphy died July 7, 2023, at age 81, in Sarasota, Fla. He was formerly of Laurel and Mattituck, N.Y.

Brian was born March 29, 1942, in Brooklyn to Benjamin Murphy and Helen Curtin Murphy. He grew up in the Huntington area where he met and married his first wife, Pamela Martin, in 1966. In 1972 they moved to Laurel, N.Y., where they raised their three daughters. Pam predeceased Brian in 1994.

Brian worked for Suffolk County early in his career and moved on to working in the horticultural field both as a sales representative and business owner of Murphy’s Tree Farm where he enjoyed socializing with friends and customers. In 1998, Brian married his second wife Barbara Catterall. They became the proprietors of Murphy’s Spirit Shoppe in the Mattituck Shopping Plaza in 2002.

Brian was involved with the Southold Town Republican Club and served as town councilman for the Town of Southold from 1998 to 2001. He was also a long time Lion’s Club member, first with the Jamesport Lion’s Club then the Mattituck Lion’s Club in the late 1990s.

Brian will be missed by many, especially Barbara, his wife of almost 25 years, his children: Erin (John), Kerry (Mike), Megan (Chris), David (Erica) and Kristine (Sandy); as well his 11 grandchildren: Caitlin, Emily, Crysten, Matthew, Brendan, Sam, Sean, Julia, Faith, Marc and Olivia.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, Aug. 10, from 6 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.

Memorial donations may be made to the Mattituck Lion’s Club or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

This is a paid notice.