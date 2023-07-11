Daily Update: Blast for CAST returns to Greenport; Turtles wash up on South Harbor Beach

The fifth annual charity fundraiser, Blast for CAST returns to Greenport on Jul 12. (Credit: David Benthal)

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Turtles wash up on South Harbor Beach

The fifth annual Blast for CAST fundraiser returns to Greenport

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Celebration honors wine industry pioneers

Stolen strawberries and community character: Despite thefts, local farmers still rely on the honor system

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Islands and their secrets: Author of intriguing novels booked for Library session

Whalers all week for Shelter Island Bucks: Win some, lose one against Sag Harbor

NORTHFORKER

Greenport’s Camera Obscura open to the public in Mitchell Park

Elizabeth Castellano’s debut novel ‘Save What’s Left’ tells a North Fork tale

SOUTHFORKER

Happy 125th Anniversary, Parrish Art Museum!

Saluting 100 years of Warner Bros. at Sag Harbor Cinema

WEATHER

It will be sunny today with a high near 88 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will be mostly clear tonight with a low around 66 degrees.

