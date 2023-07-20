Daily Update: Cutchogue winemaker reconstructs 18th century barn; Real Estate Transfers

For more than 8 years, Russ McCall has been overseeing the reconstruction of an 18th century barn at his Cutchogue vineyard. (Credit: Chris Francescani)

Here are the headlines for Thursday, July 20, 2023.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Cutchogue winemaker reconstructs 18th century barn as a monument to North Fork preservation

Real Estate Transfers: July 20, 2023

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Rotary Club awards nearly $100K in scholarships to 16 college-bound grads

Real Estate Transfers: July 20, 2023

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island Bucks fly over Westhampton Aviators

Shelter Island Reporter real estate transfers: July 20, 2023

NORTHFORKER

Paumanok Vineyards wins Winery of the Year and Governor’s Cup in 2023 New York Wine Classic

SOUTHFORKER

Shell Swell: South Fork Sea Farmers is saving our waters, one oyster gardener at a time

WEATHER

It will be mostly sunny today with a high near 84 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will be mostly cloudy tonight with a low around 67 degrees.

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.