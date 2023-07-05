Daily Update: Death in Greenport under investigation; Southold Independence Day Parade photos

Discarded police tape lies on the ground near an apartment where Modesto Salguero-Guillen, 48, was found seriously injured. (Credit: Chris Francescani)

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, July 05, 2023.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Developing: Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad investigating death in Greenport

Photos: Southold Independence Day Parade

Editorial: What do the Declaration’s words mean to us today?

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead Central School District announced receipt of $5.1 million owed in PILOT payments by LIPA

Editorial: What do the Declaration’s words mean to us today?

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Paw Print: The World of Peter Waldner — July 5, 2023

Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Cecelia Roberta Beckwith-Revitz

Suffolk County Sheriff: Summer crackdown on drunk drivers, using more resources, including high tech

NORTHFORKER

Exploring found flavors with opportunistic forager Kim Dyla

Our July magazine issue covers the Best Of The North Fork

SOUTHFORKER

Cook This Now! Mary Schoenlein’s blueberry muffins

South Fork Dream Home: Cul de sac serenity in East Hampton

WEATHER

It will be sunny with a high near 87 degrees today, according to the National Weather Service. It will be partly cloudy tonight with a low around 69 degrees.

