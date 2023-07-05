Daily Update: Death in Greenport under investigation; Southold Independence Day Parade photos
Here are the headlines for Wednesday, July 05, 2023.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Developing: Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad investigating death in Greenport
Photos: Southold Independence Day Parade
Editorial: What do the Declaration’s words mean to us today?
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead Central School District announced receipt of $5.1 million owed in PILOT payments by LIPA
Editorial: What do the Declaration’s words mean to us today?
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Paw Print: The World of Peter Waldner — July 5, 2023
Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Cecelia Roberta Beckwith-Revitz
Suffolk County Sheriff: Summer crackdown on drunk drivers, using more resources, including high tech
NORTHFORKER
Exploring found flavors with opportunistic forager Kim Dyla
Our July magazine issue covers the Best Of The North Fork
SOUTHFORKER
Cook This Now! Mary Schoenlein’s blueberry muffins
South Fork Dream Home: Cul de sac serenity in East Hampton
WEATHER
It will be sunny with a high near 87 degrees today, according to the National Weather Service. It will be partly cloudy tonight with a low around 69 degrees.
