Daily Update: Local author tackles beach town drama; Riverhead wide receiver is top recruit

Here are the headlines for Monday, July 10, 2023.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Local author tackles beach town drama
Riverhead wide receiver is top college recruit
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
All Stars continue World Series quest with walk-off win
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
A bright, booming Island tradition: Crowds gathered at Crescent beach for annual fireworks show
Shelter Island by the numbers: July 10, 2023
NORTHFORKER
One Minute on the North Fork: Hallock State Park Preserve
The List: Travel to Europe without leaving the North Fork
SOUTHFORKER
Fashion Fun-ward: Playing dress-up with designer Alex Vinash
A 2023 Hamptons Summer Bucket List for families
Southforker Stories: Sylma Cabrera’s Pure Soul
WEATHER
There will be a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms today, it will be mostly cloudy with a high near 81 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There will be a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight, it will be partly cloudy with a low around 69 degrees.
