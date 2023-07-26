Daily Update: Net metering coming to Greenport this fall

Solar panels installed on the roof of Beth Haskell and Hilary North’s Washington Street home. (Credit: Chris Francescani)

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Net metering coming to Greenport this fall

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

In twist, Riverhead removes the terms ‘migrants’ and ‘asylum seekers’ from controversial executive order

Q&A: Dr. Brian McKenna on non-prescription oral contraceptive

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

The Dory ownership revealed: Jack Kiffer and Milen Planas listed as owners

Shelter Island awarded federal energy program

NORTHFORKER

Long Island’s wine country is celebrating 50 years of wine and you’re invited

Northforker Eats: Mexicandy is sure to be your newest obsession

SOUTHFORKER

Cook This Now! Chef Philippe Corbet’s sungold tomato-grilled halloumi skewers

South Fork Dream Home: Upstairs, downstairs — live out your shopkeeper dreams in Montauk

WEATHER

It will be sunny today with a high near 87 according to the National Weather Service. It will be mostly clear tonight with a low around 71 degrees.

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

