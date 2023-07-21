Daily Update: Perlman Music Program performance returns to Southold; Fundraiser for Mattituck graduate set for July 29
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Annual Perlman Music Program performance returns to Southold High School
Fundraiser for Mattituck graduate set for July 29
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Photos: Jamesport Fire Department’s annual carnival parade
East End Food Hub breaks ground on construction of updated community space
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
10K raises $13,000 for Shelter Island charities: Money split with a major sponsor of race
Five Bucks selected for All-Star Game: Plenty of action, game ends in a 9-9 tie
NORTHFORKER
The best thing I ate this month: Egg sandwich from Bruce & Son
North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the week of July 21
SOUTHFORKER
Southside Sips: Backyard’s El Cielo Paloma
Leonard Frisbie brings “laid back luxe” to East Hampton Village
WEATHER
There is a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms today, it will be mostly cloudy with a high near 81 according to the National Weather Service.There is a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight, it will be mostly cloudy with a low around 67 degrees.
