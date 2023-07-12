Daily Update: Sunfish race set to circle Shelter Island; Summer projects for area school districts

Undated, courtesy photo

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

World’s longest Sunfish race set to circle Shelter Island this weekend

Summer projects for area school districts and board of education

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Photos: Suffolk County Fire Motorized Drill and Parade

Summer projects for area school districts and board of education

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Congratulations to Lauren Gurney

Multiple turtles found dead on Southold beach

NORTHFORKER

Art shows and exhibits to visit on the North Fork this July

The minds behind the menus dish it

SOUTHFORKER

South Fork Dream Home: All the farm feels with all the new niceties in Sagaponack

Cook This Now! Hamptons Aristocrats’ zucchini crudo with crispy zucchini blossom

WEATHER

It will be sunny today with a high near 90 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will be partly cloudy tonight with a low around 71 degrees.

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.