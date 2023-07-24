Dennis R. Rhinow, of Alexandria, Va., died June 14, 2023. He was 81.

Born Nov. 4, 1941, in Brooklyn, he was the son of Francis and Loretta (Wallace) Rhinow.

Mr. Rhinow was a 1959 graduate of Greenport High School and graduated from Georgetown University with a bachelor’s degree in government. He worked as office work personnel for the government in Washington, D.C.

Mr. Rhinow served four years in the U.S. Army, attaining the rank of captain and was a member of the Green Berets. He was decorated with various military recognitions including: Army Commendation and National Defense Service medals, Parachute Badge and Royal Thai Army Fourragère.

Family said he enjoyed yard sales, book collecting and was a seller on Amazon and eBay.

Mr. Rhinow is survived by his siblings, William Rhinow, Lorraine R. Garvilla and Gregory Rhinow.

A private service with military honors is pending. Burial will take place at St. Agnes Cemetery in Greenport, with Monsignor E.R. Walden officiating.

Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport is assisting the family.