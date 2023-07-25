Herbert John Egert of East Marion, N.Y., passed away peacefully in his home on Thursday, June 20, 2023. He was 92.

He was born Dec. 10, 1930, to Herbert and Dorothy (Batz) Egert in Riverhead, N.Y.

Herb graduated from Westhampton High School where he had been class president and captain of the football, basketball and baseball teams throughout most of those years. He also lettered in track, and participated in the senior play, senior chorus and the yearbook staff. He went on to receive his bachelor of arts and master of arts degrees from Albany State Teachers College, where he was a starting pitcher on their baseball team. He also did a good bit of boxing for them, knocking out their number one man during orientation. Best of all, that’s where he met and married Louise.

Herb began teaching mathematics in Troy, N.Y., later moving to teach at Greenport High School in 1955. He became the high school principal in the mid to late ’70s for a few years, then returned to teaching. Herb loved his students, and enjoyed making an impact on their lives. After an exemplary career, predominantly as the mathematics department head, Herb retired from GHS in June 1986.

During his years in East Marion, Herb was a long-time member and treasurer at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, and a long-time member and treasurer of the East Marion Fire Department. Herb also enjoyed working as a projectionist at Skyway Drive-in and bartending at Townsend Manor. Following his retirement, he became a lobster and conch fisherman, but ultimately, found his calling in commercial blue fishing. That man could catch fish!!

Herb loved golfing, playing cards, bowling, throwing darts, hunting, participating in fantasy baseball and drinking beer. He loved sports, but most of all, he loved people.

Herb was preceded in death by Louise, his wife of 66 years; his parents; his sister, Marion Ruppert, and her husband, Bill, along with their son, Will; his mother-in-law, Martha Eichler; his brothers-in-law, Ted and Kremer Hann; and niece, Amity Sawyer.

He is survived by his three fabulous children, Herbert (Amy) Egert, Christine White, and George (Jeannine) Egert; his sisters-in-law, Freda Sawyer and JoAnne Hann; grandchildren Mark (Melissa) Egert, Kristen, Stephen and Michael Egert, Ann Louise White; his great grandson, Jackson Egert along with many wonderful nieces and nephews.

Special thanks are extended to East Marion Fire Department, East End Hospice, all of Herb’s amazing caregivers, and the Greenport community of friends for your support.

Please join the family of Herb Egert for visitation and a celebration of his life at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport, N.Y., Saturday, July 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a prayer service at 1 p.m.

