James Brian Corbley of Riverhead, and formerly of Northport, N.Y., died on June 7, 2023. He was 63 years old.

James was born on March 28, 1960 in New York, N.Y. to Reneé Marie (née Buck) and John James Corbley.

He attended Mount Saint Joseph’s High School in Baltimore, MD and then attended Severna Park High School in Severna Park, MD where he graduated from.

For the past ten years he worked as a Sales Manager and Business Owner for his own company Integra Tools. Brian was the curator of Roger Buck’s (grandfather) artwork. Brian was an accomplished pianist and proficient on the Hammond B3 organ. He was passionate about Jack Russell terriers and his favorite “muscle” car the Shelby Cobra.

Predeceased by his parents, James is survived by his siblings John R. Corbley of Cutchogue and Jeanne M. Corbley of Perry Hall, MD.

Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, July 22 at 11 a.m. at Saint Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery in Southold. There will be a luncheon reception following the graveside service at the home of John Corbley, 680 Mason Dr., Cutchogue, NY 11935.

