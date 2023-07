A memorial celebration for Jean S. Richards of Laurel will be held Saturday, July 22, at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, from 10 a.m. to noon. Interment will follow at Laurel Cemetery.

Ms. Richards died March 13, 2023. She was 93.

Memorial donations may be made to the Treatment Advocacy Center, 200 N. Glebe Road, Suite 801, Arlington, VA 22203 or email [email protected]