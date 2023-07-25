Cutchogue resident John Brush passed away on July 18, 2023. He was 71 years old.

Born in Greenport to Muriel “Mert” and John “Duke” Brush, John was one of five children. He is predeceased by his parents and his sister Carolee “Deets” Doucett (Tiger).

He is survived by his two children, John Brush (Christine) and Lisa D’Iorio (Joseph), sisters Sandee Tompkins (Rich) and Darline “Mope” McGinness (Rob), brother Bob (Hope), grandchildren John and Luke Brush, and former wife, Darlene. He also leaves behind Karen Bondarchuk, who was a special part of his life.

John was truly one-of-a-kind. He was intelligent and inquisitive and had an eclectic array of hobbies and interests, including gardening, fishing, birding, and sports. He was also an excellent cook. Early in life, he worked as a bayman and horticulturalist before beginning a career as a driver for Burt’s Reliable. John recently retired, but every year on his birthday, he would do a headstand, just to prove he still “had it.”

John enjoyed spending time in his yard where family and friends would drop by to visit. You could often find him at his kitchen island sharpening his mind with a crossword or acrostic, working in the yard, or enjoying a peaceful afternoon nap. John’s yard was his sanctuary where forsythia, daffodils and lilacs bloomed in spring and zinnias, butterfly bushes and rose of Sharon buzzed with life in summer.

John prided himself on living somewhat off-the-grid. He did not have internet and never used an ATM, but he could call in a screech owl with a whistle and knew exactly which log to lift to find a salamander.

John will also be remembered for his pitching prowess as he won championships in both the Greenport and Mattituck softball leagues. John was a leader, and on the mound, he was a thinker and strategist who loved the mental game.

John had a quick, witty sense of humor that was often defined by his one-liners and propensity to “stir the pot.” His jokes would often lead you to laugh before stopping for a second to wonder what he really meant. But his charm was unique, allowing him to get away with saying things most others couldn’t. People loved “Brush” because he said those things, not in spite of it. He was who he was, and we loved him for that.

A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, July 27, between 5 and 8 p.m. at the Wharf House at Founders Landing in Southold. All are welcome.

