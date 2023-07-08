Southold Blotter: Four people and two dogs saved from burning boat near Plum Island

Police headquarters in Peconic. (Credit: File Photo)

While on routine boat patrol Saturday, harbormaster Joseph O’Leary heard a mayday call on his radio for a boat in distress in Long Island Sound east of Orient Point. En route, Mr. O’Leary heard a report of a boat on fire with four people aboard two miles north of Plum Gut. The Plum Island Ferry and the Cross Sound Ferry were standing by when he arrived. He came alongside the burning boat and extracted four people and two dogs. Sea Tow towed the vessel to a marina in Old Saybrook. No one required medical attention.

• The owner of a Southold flower business told police on June 26 that Pride flags were taken from her business and a second location. No security cameras were in the area. Surrounding businesses with Pride flags did not report incidents.

• On June 26, police arrested Michael Davis, 29, of Greenport on an active bench warrant from Suffolk County 1st District Court. He was placed under arrest and transported to Southold headquarters for processing.

• A Greenport woman, Jasmine Alzate, told police Friday that she struck an unknown object with her vehicle. A report states that Ms. Alzate and a Greenport man, identified in the report as Alan Naut, 32, had an altercation while traveling in the woman’s car. The report states that Mr. Naut was under the influence of an unknown substance and was aggressive toward officers. He was subdued and placed in custody. Ms. Alzate was also arrested for violating an order of protection.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.