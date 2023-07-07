Tor Kjell Torkelsen

Tor Kjell Torkelsen died peacefully at home surrounded by his wife of 47 years, his children and grandchildren on July 1, 2023, at 8:05 p.m. He was 67 years old and lived in Southold, N.Y. for 35 years.

Tor is remembered as a passionate and caring man who loved his Lord Jesus, family, church and those he came into contact with.

As a local contractor, he was a hard-worker that put his heart and soul into each project and home he worked on.

He was proud of his Norwegian heritage and loved to travel back as often as possible to visit the land that was in his family for generations.

At a young age, Tor made the decision to follow Jesus and live his life for Him. In 1992, he would become an active member of “The Gideons International” and would travel to many places in our country and the world telling people about Jesus through sharing personal testimony and by providing Bibles and New Testaments. He would also be involved in helping build “The Church of the Open Door” in Southold and in his later years be an active member and board member of “True Light Church” that now meets in the former church’s building.

Tor’s greatest treasure was his family that he loved so much and prayed for often. Tor is survived by his wife, Joan; children and spouses: Kristin Joni, Peter Tor (Nicole) and Josef Tor (Becky); and his grandchildren, Carissa, Brooke, Larsen and Kaili. He is also survived by his mother Astri Torkelsen and sister Lillian and many other family members, all of whom Tor dearly loved.

In lieu of flowers, please dedicate to some ministries that Tor was passionate about: The Gideons International (gideons.org) and True Light Church (truelightnofo.org). A Celebration of Life Service will be planned in the near future.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is serving the family.

