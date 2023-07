Visitors will be received for William Ellwood, 83, of Parrish, Fla., and his son Mark Ellwood, 56, of Tampa, Fla., both formerly of Cutchogue, Friday, July 14, from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, with funeral services to be held at 6 p.m.

Mark died Oct. 20, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. William died Jan. 14, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla.